First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $46,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 507,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 585,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,317. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

