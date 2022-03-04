First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 3.05% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,155.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,930. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18.

