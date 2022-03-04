First Hawaiian Bank Has $16.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.11. The stock had a trading volume of 312,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

