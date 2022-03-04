First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $140.72. 12,859,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,002,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $161.48. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

