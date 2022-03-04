First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,990 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

