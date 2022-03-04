First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.72 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.00. 549,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.83 and a 200-day moving average of $379.71. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.