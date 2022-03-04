First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,163 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,066. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

