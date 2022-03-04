First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.73 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 195.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.49. 606,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

