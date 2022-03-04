First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,107,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 908.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $316.46 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.