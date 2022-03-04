First Hawaiian Bank Has $775 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,960 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $774,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

