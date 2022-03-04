First Hawaiian Bank Has $8.51 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Bank of Hawaii worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of BOH stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 142,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,185. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.