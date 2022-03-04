First Hawaiian Bank Has $9.32 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 320.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,672,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,176. The stock has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

