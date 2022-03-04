First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.75 on Friday, reaching $464.95. 1,590,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $548.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

