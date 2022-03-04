First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 10,200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.47. 3,534,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,854,094. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average is $218.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.