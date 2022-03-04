First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 32,008 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,076,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,479,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.