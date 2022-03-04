First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 46,229 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,627,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

