First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 71,511 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 821.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MetLife by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,360,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MetLife by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 891,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MET traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 7,097,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,199. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

