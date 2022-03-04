First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $40.18. 7,968,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

