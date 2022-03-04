First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Man Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,142,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,051,680. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $208.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.