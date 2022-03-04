First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,911,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,508. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

