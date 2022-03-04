First Hawaiian Bank Sells 25,658 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $59,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,868,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. 536,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,886. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

