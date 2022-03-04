First Hawaiian Bank Sells 6,885 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $54,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,149. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

