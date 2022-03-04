First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2,167.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,298 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of First Horizon worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

