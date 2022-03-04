First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 4,502 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,056 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,438,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of KKR opened at $57.78 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

