First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FSD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

