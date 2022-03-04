First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FSD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
