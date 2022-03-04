First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 12.89% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

