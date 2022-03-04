First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 141.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 60,556 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 29.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 70,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.