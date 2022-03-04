First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FSZ opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

