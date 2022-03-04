Formation Fi Hits 1-Day Volume of $497,020.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $497,020.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.36 or 0.06726017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,861.96 or 0.99790248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

