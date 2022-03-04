FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $723,030.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00035020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00103359 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

