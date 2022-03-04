FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 267,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 241,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.49 and a current ratio of 68.64. The firm has a market cap of C$145.22 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

