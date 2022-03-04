Fractal Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55,500.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $857,713.37 and approximately $55,500.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.49 or 0.06635996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.46 or 0.99956137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

