Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading 6.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.43. 3,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 382,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

