Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $25,564.74 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 464,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,345. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

