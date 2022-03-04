Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of GTES opened at $15.88 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

