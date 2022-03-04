GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Hits $28,912.82

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $28,912.82 and approximately $91.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,373,787 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

