Genius Sports (GENI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.00 on Friday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 475,799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genius Sports by 875.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 126,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 52,922.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 344,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

