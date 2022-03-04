Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.82

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 24678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

