Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

GNTX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gentex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

