GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Acquires £10,090.08 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Miles Gareth Jakeman purchased 18,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,090.08 ($13,538.28).
Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 58 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.94. GetBusy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.76 million and a PE ratio of -24.35.
