GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Acquires £10,090.08 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Miles Gareth Jakeman purchased 18,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,090.08 ($13,538.28).

Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 58 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.94. GetBusy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.76 million and a PE ratio of -24.35.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

