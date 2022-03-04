Gitcoin (GTC) Price Hits $5.80 on Exchanges

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $82.32 million and $18.09 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00014841 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00103178 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

