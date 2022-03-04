Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Coverage Initiated at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
GLFGF opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Global Fashion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.
Global Fashion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Fashion Group (GLFGF)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.