Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Coverage Initiated at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

GLFGF opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Global Fashion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

