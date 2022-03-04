Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CTEC stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

