GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.75. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $143.69 and a 52 week high of $286.11.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GNNDY shares. Redburn Partners lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.