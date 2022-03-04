Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

NYSE GOL opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

