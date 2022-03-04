Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $359,745.20 and $126,727.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00103396 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

