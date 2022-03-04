Governor DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $45,188.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.76 or 0.06661226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.06 or 0.99961306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

