Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,251 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

MLPA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 1,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.