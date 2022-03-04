Gradient Investments LLC Buys 17,557 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $125.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

