Gradient Investments LLC Buys 44,981 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16,721.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.01. 5,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

